Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin on Tuesday morning explored the Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) of Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), on foot.
Accompanied by his wife, Wury Estu Handayani, Amin walked from his hotel to the Labuan Bajo Pier. Before starting their walk, they did a brief warm-up.
The Vice President and his limited entourage also walked from the pier to the plaza, Kampung Air, and along the Super Priority Tourism Destination area of Labuan Bajo.
Covering a distance of about five kilometers, Amin and his wife greeted and took pictures with local residents.
"Where are you from?" asked the Vice President to one of the residents sitting on the beach in Kampung Air.
"Labuan Bajo," the resident replied.
"Oh here, Labuan Bajo. What was it called here?" the Vice President asked the resident.
"Labuan Bajo is a ship's place, sir," the resident replied.
"Keep in good health," the Vice President said to the public.
After walking for about an hour, the Vice President remarked that Labuan Bajo was an ideal tourist location.
"I think it is very good because the nature supports Labuan Bajo; then there is also infrastructure, facility. So, this is a combination of beautiful nature and adequate facilities. So, it becomes a very ideal place for tourism," he said.
Labuan Bajo deserves to be a super-priority tourist destination, he remarked.
"Because it is visible. Therefore, there are international meetings here; I think it is good," the Vice President said.
The Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP) area of Labuan Bajo was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on October 15, 2021, along with the Puncak Waringin area, the Batu Cermin area, and eight roads in Labuan Bajo.
The arrangement of the National Tourism Strategic Area (KSPN), Puncak Waringin, started in August 2019 and was completed in March 2021 over an area of 0.39 hectares at a cost of Rp28.86 billion.
The arrangement of Puncak Waringin with the theme of public art (public artworks) tells the history and culture of Labuan Bajo.
The location, on a hilltop and downtown of Labuan Bajo, is ideal for cultural performances while enjoying the scenic views of the Flores Sea.