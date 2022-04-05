English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 127

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 05 April 2022 13:50
Jakarta: Some 127 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period on the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 20.
 
"There are 74 males and 53 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank Calls for Development of Age-Ready Cities

World Bank Calls for Development of Age-Ready Cities

English
infrastructure
Australia Bans Export of Luxury Goods to Russia

Australia Bans Export of Luxury Goods to Russia

English
Australia
Japan Provides Additional $100 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Support People of Ukraine

Japan Provides Additional $100 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Support People of Ukraine

English
Japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Pertebal Perlindungan Sosial
Nasional

Pemerintah Pertebal Perlindungan Sosial

Perang Rusia-Ukraina Semakin Menambah Tekanan Pemulihan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

Perang Rusia-Ukraina Semakin Menambah Tekanan Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

Mau Masuk Unpad? Simak Informasi Lengkap SMUP 2022
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk Unpad? Simak Informasi Lengkap SMUP 2022

Mengenang 28 Tahun Kematian Kurt Cobain
Hiburan

Mengenang 28 Tahun Kematian Kurt Cobain

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Buatan Cikarang, Berapa Banyak Komponen Lokalnya?
Otomotif

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Buatan Cikarang, Berapa Banyak Komponen Lokalnya?

Korea Open: Anthony Ginting Tersingkir di Babak Pertama
Olahraga

Korea Open: Anthony Ginting Tersingkir di Babak Pertama

Ukraina Sebut Rusia Persiapkan Serangan Baru ke Arah Timur
Internasional

Ukraina Sebut Rusia Persiapkan Serangan Baru ke Arah Timur

Gandeng BMKG, Xiaomi Sediakan Fitur Peringatan Dini Gempa Bumi di Indonesia
Teknologi

Gandeng BMKG, Xiaomi Sediakan Fitur Peringatan Dini Gempa Bumi di Indonesia

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!