the government and the DPR have agreed to hold the 2024 General Elections in February 2024. (Photo: medcom.id)
NasDem Party Rejects Proposal to Postpone 2024 Elections

English nasdem DPR RI indonesian government elections
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 25 February 2022 16:52
Jakarta: NasDem Party Deputy Chairman Ahmad Ahli has said that his party rejects the proposed postponement of the 2024 general elections.
 
"Yes, we reject the proposed postponement of the 2024 General Elections," the NasDem Party Deputy Chairman said here on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
 
According to the member of the Commission III of the House of Representatives (DPR), every election must comply with the constitution. 
 
Moreover, the government and the DPR have agreed to hold the 2024 General Elections in February 2024.

"The elections will be held in February 2024, there is no change," he stressed.
 
"Everyone should refrain from making statements that may create controversies," he said.
 
The proposal was submitted by the Chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB) Muhaimin Iskandar. He proposed that the 2024 democratic party be postponed for a year or two.

 
(WAH)
