The Indonesian national team is in the same group as Kuwait, Jordan, and Nepal. (Photo: KBRI Kuwait City)
The Indonesian national team is in the same group as Kuwait, Jordan, and Nepal. (Photo: KBRI Kuwait City)

Indonesian National Football Team to Take part in Asian Cup Qualification in Kuwait

English sports kuwait indonesian embassy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 10:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian National Football Team landed in Kuwait on Saturday to take part in the 2023 Asian Cup qualification which will take place on 8-15 June. 
 
The 23 players and 20 officials were enthusiastically welcomed by dozens of Indonesians, members of several Indonesian football supporter groups in Kuwait who were waiting at the airport and accommodation.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait, Lena Maryana, greeted the team at their accommodation and welcomed all team members and expressed Indonesian Embassy's readiness to support the national team's attempt toward the 2023 Asian Cup.

"The Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian supporter groups in Kuwait are ready to support the Indonesian national team in Kuwait," said Ambassador Lena in a press release on Sunday.
 
"We have requested an allocation of 500 tickets to the Kuwait Football Association so that all Indonesian support groups can support directly," she added.
 
The Indonesian national team is in the same group as Kuwait, Jordan, and Nepal. 
 
As for the first schedule, Indonesia will face the host, Kuwait on June 8, 2022 at 19.15 Kuwait time or 23.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). 
 
Next, Indonesia will face Jordan on June 12 at 22.15 Kuwait time (02.15 WIB), and Nepal on June 15, 2022 at 22.15 Kuwait time (02.15 WIB).
 
(WAH)
