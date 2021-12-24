English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Inaugurates Office Building of Indonesian Mosque Council

English jakarta education president joko widodo Dewan Masjid Indonesia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 19:02
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Friday inaugurated office building of Central Executive Board of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI).
 
President Jokowi expressed hope that with the new office DMI will be even more eager to make mosques not only places of worship for Muslims but also as educational centers as well as intellectual da’wah centers.
 
"They should also serve as places for deliberation to build unity, to strengthen the national bond, as centers for developing and improving people’s welfare," the President said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

As centers of da’wah and education, the President said, the mosques are also places for people to obtain information, deepen religious knowledge, manifest the knowledge into good deeds and noble characters, making Islam a mercy for the universe.
 
The President also encouraged the role of mosques in improving the people’s welfare. 
 
The President also stated that the location of the building in Matraman, Jakarta, is appropriate due to the nearby offices of other religious institutions and organizations, such as IPHI (Indonesian Hajj Fellowship Association) office, Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board headquarter, Muhammadiyah regional office, DDII (Indonesian Islamic Propagation Council) office, and MUI (Indonesian Ulema Council) office.
 
(WAH)
