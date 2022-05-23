English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Andika Perkasa (Photo: medcom.id)
Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Andika Perkasa (Photo: medcom.id)

National Defense Discussed by TNI Commander, PBNU Chairman

English defense tni PBNU military
Antara • 23 May 2022 15:19
Jakarta: Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) General Andika Perkasa met with Chairperson of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU), K.H. Yahya Cholil Staquf, here on Monday.
 
"This morning, I decided to pay a visit to PBNU because I have spent my time on (gaining an understanding of) the internal aspect of the military. As I have understood the internal aspect (of the military), I will then redirect my focus to the external aspect, and PBNU is among the public organizations that I must visit," Perkasa noted during his visit to the PBNU Office.
 
The TNI commander arrived at the PBNU Office at 9 a.m. local time (UTC +7), and during the hour-long visit, both leaders discussed the Defense Ministry's national defense training programme.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"What can we do together to make our country stronger. There will be follow-up action and cooperation (from this meeting) after I deliberate the matter with the military top brass while considering this year's programme and budget," the general noted.
 
Meanwhile, Staquf said that during the discussion, he and Perkasa reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the national defense training programme.
 
"We held an intense discussion on the development of the national defense programme. We will develop (the programme) together between the NU and the military. I feel that we have engaged in a heart-to-heart discussion," the PBNU chairperson stated.
 
He admitted that during the discussion, a positive impression of Perkasa made him assume that the general belonged to the NU community.
 
"(During the discussion), I even assume that Perkasa belongs to the NU, just like someone who met their pair. I am thankful (for the meeting), and we hope we could produce something that will benefit the nation and the country," he remarked.
 
Staquf then expressed optimism that NU and the military will have greater synergy to maintain the unity of the Indonesian nation and the social conduciveness.
 
"(Our synergy) will also bolster our harmony for the diversity of our nation," he remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Success in SEA Games Fulfills Expectations: Sports Minister

Indonesia's Success in SEA Games Fulfills Expectations: Sports Minister

English
sports
Indonesia's BMKG Forecasts Six-Meter-High Waves in Southern Sea of Java

Indonesia's BMKG Forecasts Six-Meter-High Waves in Southern Sea of Java

English
BMKG
GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

GPDRR 2022 Kicks Off with Post-Pandemic Recovery Discussion: Minister

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RI-Kanada Bahas Penguatan Kerja Sama untuk Dorong Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

RI-Kanada Bahas Penguatan Kerja Sama untuk Dorong Pemulihan Ekonomi

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris
Olahraga

Josep Guardiola Pelatih Asing Tersukses di Inggris

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri
Nasional

Sopir Bus Maut di Ciamis Menyerahkan Diri

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad
Hiburan

Abu Janda Sanggah Pembelaan Ahmad Dhani Terhadap Ustaz Abdul Somad

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir
Internasional

WHO Sekali Lagi Tegaskan Pandemi Covid-19 Belum Berakhir

Kemendikbudristek: 600 PTS Kecil Sudah Merger
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: 600 PTS Kecil Sudah Merger

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua
Otomotif

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Kembali Diproduksi, Demi Mengenang Orang Tua

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!