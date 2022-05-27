English  
Covid-19 Task Force Spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito (Photo:BNPB)
Potential for COVID-19 Transmission among Community Still Exists: Task Force

English covid-19 bali Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) health
Antara • 27 May 2022 20:27
Badung: The potential for COVID-19 transmission among the community still exists despite the adequate rate of testing nationally, government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling Wiku Adsasmito said on Friday.
 
Speaking at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) here, he informed that the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide has consistently shown a downward trend.
 
However, the national weekly positivity rate in the last week stood at 0.33 percent. According to him, the figure is slightly higher than the positivity rate in December 2021 of below 0.1 percent, which is the lowest on record so far.

"This positivity rate shows the potential for transmission in the community is still present," Adsasmito said.
 
He then appealed to the community to continue maintaining a clean and healthy lifestyle that will not only help prevent COVID-19, but also other diseases.
 
In addition, he highlighted the importance of awareness among the community to get tested after visiting crowded places, long-distance travel, and if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. People have also been urged to isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.
 
Meanwhile, the government has consistently ensured the proper implementation of the health protocols at events involving many participants.
 
"One of the examples is the GPDRR (Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction) event, which is currently being held in Bali with thousands of offline participants," the spokesperson said.
 
Besides the implementation of strict health protocols at the event, the organizers have also ensured that all participants directly attending the event have tested negative for COVID-19.
 
The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. According to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of May 27, 2022, the nation has recorded a total of 6,053,894 COVID-19 cases, 5,894,380 recoveries, and 156,565 deaths.
 


 
(WAH)
