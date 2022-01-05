English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Jokowi Visits Purwodadi Market

English president joko widodo central java health protocols
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 January 2022 21:35
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday began his working visit in Central Java province by visiting Gemolong Market in Gemolong district, Sragen regency.
 
On that occasion, the President distributed cash assistance for street vendors and small shop owners who trade in the market every day.
 
From Sragen regency, the President and his entourage continued their trip to Grobogan regency, Central Java.

Shortly upon arrival at Purwodadi Market at 10.05 Western Indonesian Time, the President greeted sellers at the market.
 
"This [assistance] is for additional capital, okay,” the President said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
In addition, the President also reminded them to be disciplined in observing health protocols, including wearing face masks.
 
After strolling around greeting the sellers, the President and his entourage headed to State Elementary school SDN 3 Nglinduk in Grobogan regency to directly inspect the vaccination drive for students.
 
Also joining the President during the visit were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, and Vice Regent of Grobogan Bambang Pujiyanto.
 
(WAH)
