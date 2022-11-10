G20 Summit Preparations are Fully Complete: Minister

"I believe we have reached 100-percent (completion). We are ready, and we will wait (for the G20 Summit). There are also General Sigit (Police Chief) and General Andika (TNI Commander), everything is ready," Pandjaitan stated after visiting the Bali Police Command Centre here, Thursday.
While visiting the Command Centre, the coordinating minister said that security arrangements had been finalized by the military and the police, and advanced technologies would be applied to maintain security at the G20 Summit.
"I see that the police and the military become the ones to secure the G20 Summit. While bolstering their professionalism, the police have also utilized newer technologies that could be linked with the military," he noted.
At the Command Centre, he assessed that the deployed police and military officers as well as non-uniformed security officers are ready to conduct their duties at their respective posts.
He said that with able officers and sophisticated technologies, Indonesia could showcase itself as a strong and modern country that could maintain security for the G20 Summit.
"We want to show that we are a great nation, a nation, which could manage everything on its own and is not a weak nation. We are a great nation that could resolve any issues by its own might," Pandjaitan affirmed.
Apart from the authority's readiness, support from regional authorities and the populace could bolster efforts in making the G20 Summit in Bali the best, he stated.
"I believe everything has been managed, regional authorities are working well, and penjors (decorated bamboo poles) have been installed everywhere. If I compare with other G20 summits, I believe that what we have done is one of the best, and perhaps, the best ever in the history of G20," the coordinating minister expounded.
Pandjaitan stated that Indonesia's G20 Presidency has also become a medium to prove that Indonesia implemented a successful leadership model to bridge the interests of G20 member states.