English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

G20 Summit Preparations are Fully Complete: Minister

Antara • 10 November 2022 20:35
Denpasar: Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed that preparations were 100-percent complete for the upcoming G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16.
 
"I believe we have reached 100-percent (completion). We are ready, and we will wait (for the G20 Summit). There are also General Sigit (Police Chief) and General Andika (TNI Commander), everything is ready," Pandjaitan stated after visiting the Bali Police Command Centre here, Thursday.
 
While visiting the Command Centre, the coordinating minister said that security arrangements had been finalized by the military and the police, and advanced technologies would be applied to maintain security at the G20 Summit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I see that the police and the military become the ones to secure the G20 Summit. While bolstering their professionalism, the police have also utilized newer technologies that could be linked with the military," he noted.
 
At the Command Centre, he assessed that the deployed police and military officers as well as non-uniformed security officers are ready to conduct their duties at their respective posts.
 
He said that with able officers and sophisticated technologies, Indonesia could showcase itself as a strong and modern country that could maintain security for the G20 Summit.
 
"We want to show that we are a great nation, a nation, which could manage everything on its own and is not a weak nation. We are a great nation that could resolve any issues by its own might," Pandjaitan affirmed.
 
Apart from the authority's readiness, support from regional authorities and the populace could bolster efforts in making the G20 Summit in Bali the best, he stated.
 
"I believe everything has been managed, regional authorities are working well, and penjors (decorated bamboo poles) have been installed everywhere. If I compare with other G20 summits, I believe that what we have done is one of the best, and perhaps, the best ever in the history of G20," the coordinating minister expounded.
 
Pandjaitan stated that Indonesia's G20 Presidency has also become a medium to prove that Indonesia implemented a successful leadership model to bridge the interests of G20 member states.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

G20 Offers Momentum to Boost Investors' Trust in Indonesia: Investment Minister

DPRD Bali Sementara Tak Terima Aspirasi Jelang Presidensi G20

Jelang KTT G20, TNI AL Pertebal Pengamanan di Perairan Bali

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Highlights Need for Developing Safe, Peaceful ASEAN

Indonesia Highlights Need for Developing Safe, Peaceful ASEAN

English
ASEAN
InaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval from BPOM

InaVac COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Approval from BPOM

English
covid-19
Indonesian Minister Confirms Putin's Non-Attendance at Bali G20 Summit

Indonesian Minister Confirms Putin's Non-Attendance at Bali G20 Summit

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF
Internasional

Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM
Pendidikan

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!