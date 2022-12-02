English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Indonesia to Unwillingly Export Natural Commodities Following Defeat: President

Antara • 02 December 2022 20:00
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accentuated that Indonesia has now been compelled to export its natural commodities against its will following the defeat at the World Trade Organization (WTO).
 
The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body ruled in favor of the European Union (EU) that challenged Indonesia's ban on the export of nickel ore in October 2022.
 
"During the VOC period, the colonial period, there was forced labor and forced planting. Yet, in these modern times, the new form of forced export appears," the president stated during the Kompas100 CEO Forum from the State Palace here, Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president questioned parties disputing Indonesia's right to process natural resources according to will.
 
"We are forced to export (against our will) despite the commodity being clearly ours," he emphasized.
 
The president explained that the ban on nickel ore export since 2020 aims to encourage the downstreaming process to create derivative products for electric vehicle batteries in Indonesia.
 
Apart from developing the electric vehicle production ecosystem in Indonesia, the downstreaming process prior to export will create new jobs for the people and increase the value of export commodities, he remarked.
 
"We are ready to develop the great ecosystem because our nickel reserves are the largest in the world, while tin is on second, bauxite on sixth, and copper on seventh -- we have it all. To develop the battery-based electric vehicle ecosystem, we are lacking only lithium," Jokowi remarked.
 
He affirmed that Indonesia will appeal against the WTO decision since it is not legally binding yet in a bid to bolster the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia
 
"(If we fail to take action), the great ecosystem, which we aspire, will not become a reality," the president stressed.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

2024 Crucial Time for Politics: President Jokowi

Regional Heads Should Be Heedful of Inflation: President Jokowi

President Jokowi to Distribute Housing Repair Funds for Cianjur Quake Victims

BACA JUGA
Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

English
investment
Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

English
defense
Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
food
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus
Nasional

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik
Olahraga

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?
Internasional

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3
Otomotif

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!