President Jokowi Hopeful of Global Recession Not Affecting Indonesia

"We hope that Indonesia will not be affected by the global recession. That is all," he told the media after visiting the market.
Jokowi noted that globally, 2022 was considered as a year of economic turbulences, while 2023 will be a year of challenges.
According to the president, if Indonesia can solve the challenges in 2023 as good as overcoming the turbulences in 2022, it will encourage the country's economic growth in 2024.
“If we can get through it, God willing, (the condition in) 2024 will be easier for our economic growth," he remarked.
Furthermore, Jokowi expected that Indonesia's economic growth in 2023 could be above five percent.
"I am optimistic that (the result of the assessment of) the economic growth in 2022 will be (that it reaches) above five percent. We pray that in 2023, it will be above five percent again," he noted.
The government has not released details of the assessment of national economic growth in 2022.
However, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the national economic growth in the third quarter of 2022 was recorded at 5.72 percent year on year (yoy).
The national economic recovery was also bolstered by 1.8 percent in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.
The president noted that his visit to Tanah Abang Market was aimed at reviewing the current condition of the real economy sector while driving the optimism of economy players after the lifting of the enforcement of the Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) on December 30, 2022.
"(This is) since 2022 was not an easy year, and the previous year (the 2021) was also far from easy. Thus, we hope that in 2023, there will be (more) optimism because (the implementation of) the PPKM has been revoked," he added.