There are two areas in Cianjur still isolated. Photo: BNPB
Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

Media Indonesia • 23 November 2022 13:21
Jakarta: Basarnas revealed that there are still two areas in Cianjur, West Java, which were isolated after the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6. The two areas are Kampung Mangunkerta and Kampung Baturusa which are in Mande District.
 
"We have received coordinates to go to the two locations which are still isolated. Regarding the number of residents, we are still unable to confirm, but we have prepared three helicopters to carry personnel and logistics, especially for the needs of fast food and drinking water there," said the Head of Basarnas, Air Marshal of TNI Henri Alfiandi when contacted by Metro TV, Wednesday, 23 November 2022.
 
Henri said that his team sent a special unit to assist the evacuation process in Mangunkerta and Baturusa. He ensured that his staff and relevant stakeholders would continue to search and evacuate.
 
"We deployed the BSG (Basarnas Special Group) Team, there were 3 personnel in it with the support of 3 assistants, so a total of 6 personnel. If later it is felt that it is lacking, Battalion 300 personnel will be added," explained Henri.
 
"Our focus is saving victims who are still alive and must be rescued immediately within the short period of time of 3 days after the earthquake," he continued.
 
Henri also revealed the reasons for the two locations in Mande District being isolated after the earthquake that occurred on Monday, November 21, 2022. The existence of a landslide which closed the main access to these two villages was one of the obstacles.
 
"The road that we cannot penetrate because it is blocked by landslides. Even if it can be opened, it will take a long time to penetrate this isolated area," he said.
 
"We have to move fast, the people there must get help immediately. We got information, they are gathered in one room. They lack drinking water, they are even still keeping their bodies there because they don't get help," he added.
 
(FJR)

Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

