This is a breakthrough in the service and protection of Indonesian citizens abroad. (Photo: medcom.id)
Govt Gives Passports to Indonesians Overstaying in Saudi Arabia

Antara • 08 December 2022 16:02
Jakarta: Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly handed over passports to Indonesian citizens (WNI) in Saudi Arabia that had overstayed their residence permit visas.
 
"This is a breakthrough in the service and protection of Indonesian citizens abroad," Laoly noted here on Thursday.
 
The handover of passports was part of the "Passportization" program - first-phase activity titled "Gathering and Handing over Passports to Indonesian Citizens in Jeddah." The first phase of the Passportization program is still being implemented on October 10-December 10, 2022.

Passportization in this case is defined as giving passports to Indonesian citizens in Saudi Arabia, especially those working illegally, only for identification purposes, so that they can get access to health and banking services.
 
On Wednesday (December 7), the handover of passports for overstayed Indonesian citizens took place at the Indonesian Embassy in Jeddah and was attended by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Puan Maharani.
 
"The Indonesian Embassy in Jeddah also provides Passportization services for Indonesian citizens at the Taif and Medina regions," Laoly remarked.
 
The program was held due to the large number of Indonesian citizens in Saudi Arabia, especially Indonesian migrant workers (PMI), who overstayed their residence visas.
 
With a stay permit that exceeds the validity period, their citizenship documents are not valid.
 
Based on the data, at least 30 Indonesian citizens encounter problems with officers in Saudi Arabia on a daily basis, as they do not have official documents.
 
In addition, Indonesian citizens cannot visit health facilities if they are looking for treatment and cannot access banking to conduct financial transactions.
 
"With this service, we help make it easier, so that Indonesian citizens can carry out normal activities, and the status of their citizenship documents is clear," Laoly remarked.
 
He noted that the Passportization program will be continued by the ministry until 2023 due to a large number of requests.

 
(WAH)

