English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 171.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 September 2022 18:08
Jakarta: Some 22,271 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 171,186,063, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Furthermore, 85,987 people received their third dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 63,552,350.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,857 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,431,624.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,601 to 6,255,918.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 158,112.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The BPOM issued the EUA for IndoVac vaccine on September 24. (Photo: medcom.id)

IndoVac is First COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Indonesia: BPOM Head

Terus Bertambah, 24 Ribu Orang Disuntik Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Kedua Hari Ini

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack on Educational Center in Afghanistan

UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack on Educational Center in Afghanistan

English
united nations
VP Accentuates Need to Ensure Meningitis Vaccine Availability in Indonesia

VP Accentuates Need to Ensure Meningitis Vaccine Availability in Indonesia

English
vice president maruf amin
IndoVac is First COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Indonesia: BPOM Head

IndoVac is First COVID-19 Vaccine Produced in Indonesia: BPOM Head

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polri Gandeng PPATK Usut Konsorsium 303, Sudah Ada 10 Tersangka Berstatus Buron
Nasional

Polri Gandeng PPATK Usut Konsorsium 303, Sudah Ada 10 Tersangka Berstatus Buron

Rp4,2 Triliun Uang Negara Sudah Tersalurkan untuk BSU
Ekonomi

Rp4,2 Triliun Uang Negara Sudah Tersalurkan untuk BSU

Pemberontak Myanmar Tembak Pesawat Sipil, Lukai Seorang Penumpang
Internasional

Pemberontak Myanmar Tembak Pesawat Sipil, Lukai Seorang Penumpang

Otomotif

"Saudaranya" Wuling Siapkan Lawan Suzuki Jimny, Tapi Versi EV

Upacara Peringatan Hari Kesaktian Pancasila 2022, Begini Pedoman Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

Upacara Peringatan Hari Kesaktian Pancasila 2022, Begini Pedoman Lengkapnya

Banyak Kehilangan Poin di Kandang, Pelatih PSS Sleman Pasang Badan
Olahraga

Banyak Kehilangan Poin di Kandang, Pelatih PSS Sleman Pasang Badan

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Cekik dan Banting Lesti Kejora Berkali-kali

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!