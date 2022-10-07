English  
The two politicians discussed various issues during the meeting. (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)
Anies Ready to Cooperate with Democratic Party

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 07 October 2022 15:03
Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan held a meeting with Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) at the Democratic Party headquarters in Jakarta on Friday. 
 
The former education minister appreciated AHY's warm welcome. He said that the meeting was a good start for starting political cooperation.
 
"This is a sign that we are ready to move forward together," said Anies at the Democratic Party headers after the meeting.
 
"God willing, this would be a new beginning," added Anies.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party chairperson admitted that he was happy to be in touch with Anies. He stated that he discussed a wide range of issues with Anies.
 
"Hopefully Mas Anies' visit would bring him closer to the Democratic Party," said AHY.
 
Anies was recently declared by NasDem Party as the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.
 
(WAH)

