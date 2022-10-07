Anies Ready to Cooperate with Democratic Party

The former education minister appreciated AHY's warm welcome. He said that the meeting was a good start for starting political cooperation.
"This is a sign that we are ready to move forward together," said Anies at the Democratic Party headers after the meeting.
"God willing, this would be a new beginning," added Anies.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, the Democratic Party chairperson admitted that he was happy to be in touch with Anies. He stated that he discussed a wide range of issues with Anies.
"Hopefully Mas Anies' visit would bring him closer to the Democratic Party," said AHY.
Anies was recently declared by NasDem Party as the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.