“I see Gen Z as the starting point for Indonesia's glory. These young people will later follow current developments. They will decide whether the country can achieve the Golden Indonesia in 2045 or not," Maharani noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Wednesday.
Maharani said globalization had compelled young people to keep up with current developments. The various impacts that arise must be carefully filtered if people are keen to realize a Golden Indonesia in 2045.
Regarding the negative consequences of globalization is a lifestyle that is not favorable. Thus, it was crucial to open up opportunities for children affected by stunting, or the condition of children experiencing growth and development disorders due to nutritional deficiencies.
To balance the strong currents of globalization that may have a negative impact on the nation's generation, she called for the need to balance it by building human resources through family planning from a young age.
Adolescent girls, who will go on to embrace motherhood, should prepare themselves to ensure giving birth to healthy children, Maharani stated.
Participating in the Family Planning (KB) Program and understanding and observing the First 1,000 Days of Life (HPK) through strengthening the dissemination of information is also deemed crucial.
All those efforts are a form of joint seriousness that determines the future of the Indonesian generation with great, intelligent, and quality human resources.
Since teenagers currently prefer to hear advice from those of their age group, she expressed optimism that the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN), through the program called “Generation of Planning (Genre),” would make the most of the opportunity to raise awareness about mature family planning.
Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati spoke of having striven incessantly to prevent child marriages that played a major role in reducing stunting.
“We can become a developed country if our children grow up in good physical and mental health. Let us work together, so that all Indonesian children become quality children," the minister said.