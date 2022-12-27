English  
The BMKG forecasts extreme weather in parts of Indonesia in late 2022 to early 2023. (Photo: MI)
The BMKG forecasts extreme weather in parts of Indonesia in late 2022 to early 2023. (Photo: MI)

Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

Antara • 27 December 2022 15:59
Jakarta: The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is anticipating the impact of extreme weather in West Java Province, especially around the Sukanegara River basin.
 
"For West Java, in the Sukanegara River basin, there are three districts, Subang, Indramayu, Sumedang," BNPB Head Lieutenant General Suharyanto stated at Graha BNPB, Jakarta, Tuesday.
 
The BNPB along with the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Ministry of Transportation, and National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) monitor the weather and prepare resources to deal with possible floods and landslides due to extreme weather towards the end of the year.

Suharyanto said that weather modification technology (TMC) was applied for disaster mitigation.
 
"We carry out TMC, weather modification technology has been implemented continuously," he remarked.
 
With assistance from the Indonesian Air Force, he said BNPB and the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government as well as BRIN also plan to use weather modification technology to reduce disaster risk in the DKI Jakarta area ahead of the new year.
 
The BMKG forecasts extreme weather, such as heavy rains, strong winds accompanied by lightning, and high waves, can occur in parts of Indonesia in late 2022 to early 2023.
 
Extreme weather during this period is projected to occur in parts of the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Lombok, Nusa Tenggara, Sulawesi, and Papua.

 
(WAH)

