Anies Encourages Volunteers to Cooperate with NasDem Party

"Cooperate with the NasDem Party wherever it is," said Anies at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, South Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
During the event, he also expressed his gratitude to the NasDem Party. This is because NasDem has openly endorsed the former education minister to run in the 2024 presidential elections.
"The NasDem Party has bravely dediced to act immediately and to move immediately," said Anies.
According to Anies, cooperation with political parties are the key to victory. Anies invited all of his volunteers to get ready ahead of the 2024 presidential race.
"Let me express my gratitude to the NasDem Party for putting their trust in this path," he said.