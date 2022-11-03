English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
He also expressed his gratitude to the NasDem Party. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)
He also expressed his gratitude to the NasDem Party. (Photo: medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)

Anies Encourages Volunteers to Cooperate with NasDem Party

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Medcom • 03 November 2022 14:47
Jakarta: Anies Rasyid Baswedan ecnouraged his volunteers, dubbed IndonesiAnies, to work hard to win the 2024 presidential race. The former Jakarta governor also urged his volunteers to cooperate with the NasDem Party.
 
"Cooperate with the NasDem Party wherever it is," said Anies at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, South Jakarta on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
 
During the event, he also expressed his gratitude to the NasDem Party. This is because NasDem has openly endorsed the former education minister to run in the 2024 presidential elections.
 
"The NasDem Party has bravely dediced to act immediately and to move immediately," said Anies.
 
According to Anies, cooperation with political parties are the key to victory. Anies invited all of his volunteers to get ready ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Let me express my gratitude to the NasDem Party for putting their trust in this path," he said.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ketua DPP NasDem Willy Aditya/Istimewa

NasDem: 200 Ribu Relawan Sambut Anies di Medan

Anies Baswedan akan Mendapat Gelar Adat dari Sultan Deli

Prananda Paloh akan Dampingi Anies Baswedan ke Medan

BACA JUGA
Govt to Name 5 New National Heroes of Indonesia

Govt to Name 5 New National Heroes of Indonesia

English
indonesian government
Schools for 2 Million Children in Pakistan Remain Inaccesible: UNICEF

Schools for 2 Million Children in Pakistan Remain Inaccesible: UNICEF

English
pakistan
Indonesia, USAID Launch Higher Education Partnership Initiative

Indonesia, USAID Launch Higher Education Partnership Initiative

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menko Airlangga: Industri Minyak Sawit Beri Kontribusi Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: Industri Minyak Sawit Beri Kontribusi Pemulihan Ekonomi

Amanda Manopo Transaksi Gojek Sampai Rp253 Juta, Netizen: Jajan Setahun Bisa Buat Nikah
Hiburan

Amanda Manopo Transaksi Gojek Sampai Rp253 Juta, Netizen: Jajan Setahun Bisa Buat Nikah

Ion Mobility M1-S Sanggup Melesat Hingga 105 KPJ
Otomotif

Ion Mobility M1-S Sanggup Melesat Hingga 105 KPJ

Kapal Kargo Berbendera Panama Tenggelam di Laut Taiwan, 12 WNI Hilang
Internasional

Kapal Kargo Berbendera Panama Tenggelam di Laut Taiwan, 12 WNI Hilang

<i>Drawing</i> 16 Besar Liga Champions: Liverpool Berpeluang Hadapi Bayern atau Real Madrid
Olahraga

Drawing 16 Besar Liga Champions: Liverpool Berpeluang Hadapi Bayern atau Real Madrid

Investigasi Sriwijaya Air SJ182, KNKT: Suara Pilot Tak Terekam
Nasional

Investigasi Sriwijaya Air SJ182, KNKT: Suara Pilot Tak Terekam

4 Beasiswa <i>Fully Funded</i> Ini Bikin Jalan Kuliahmu ke NTU Singapura Makin Mulus
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Fully Funded Ini Bikin Jalan Kuliahmu ke NTU Singapura Makin Mulus

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final
Teknologi

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!