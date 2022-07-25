Govt to Offer Scholarships to 185 Thousand University Students across Indonesia

Jakarta: The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology will offer scholarships to 185 thousand university students under the Indonesian Smart Card (KIP) Program in 2022.
"The scholarship (program) is intended for students from poor and vulnerable families," Head of the Education Financing Service Center of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Abdul Kahar informed here on Monday.
The scholarship program is intended for students whose parent's monthly income is less than Rp4 million, especially those who previously participated in the Smart Indonesia Program (PIP) in high school, he explained.
"The selection (of prospective scholarship recipients) will be carried out by universities," he said.
The data on prospective recipients will be verified and the condition of their homes will be checked by officers to ensure their eligibility for the government scholarship, he added.
Kahar said that direct verification in the field could not be conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hopefully, field verification can be carried out this year, considering that the number of students who register is high while the quota is limited," he added.
Kahar appealed to universities to submit data on prospective scholarship recipients without delay.
According to him, data on students from both public and private universities who are expected to participate in the program must be submitted no later than August 31, 2022, so that the disbursement of living cost assistance is not delayed.
Data on new students at public universities who are seeking scholarships must be submitted no later than August 31.
Meanwhile, data of new students at private universities who are seeking scholarships must be submitted no later than October 31.