13 Warships Dispatched to Secure G20 Summit

"Our warships are 13 (in total), and later, this afternoon, at 4 p.m. local time, if media fellows have the time, come to the Apurva Kempinski Hotel. From there, it is clear that we docked 13 warships as close to anchor as possible, and they cannot be too close (to each other) because if we actually present them at Benoa Harbor, (then) they would not even be visible. In fact, it will be visible at a certain height since the parking lot for these big ships cannot be too close," Perkasa remarked in Denpasar on Monday.
The general also highlighted that 18,030 confirmed personnel were included in the integrated joint command for securing the G20 Summit.
Perkasa said the personnel of that unit comprised members of the National Police, National Defense Force, and several other security personnel, and they were deemed ready to conduct security measures at the international-scale event.
"There are (personnel) of the National Police Force, and there are (personnel) from other agencies as well. From this Police, we have around 262 Operation Control personnel, and all of them belong to the VVIP Security Task Force. Hence, we have 12 task forces, one of which is the VVIP Security Task Force lead by the Commander of President's Security Force," he explained.
On top of the 262 National Police Force personnel dispatched to the VVIP Security Task Force, his administration also sought assistance from other stakeholders, he noted.
"Thus, we are trying to integrate. Hence, as to why I was invited by the National Police Chief this morning, (it was) actually (for the matter) other than those 262 (personnel). It turns out that the National Police Chief has many assets that we can integrate later," he remarked.
He also noted that several vehicles were handed to the National Defense Forces to be used for their duty, such as explosives disposal vehicles and the team as well as armored vehicles and the team, that would be useful in case VVIP guests got caught up in an incident that necessitated the use of armored vehicles for evacuation purposes.
"We ourselves have prepared 26 armored vehicles, but the National Police also have them, so we have additional ones if needed. Not to mention the anti-drones and then the drones themselves that have mapped all the areas that will be used during the G20 summit," he elaborated.
General Andika Perkasa, along with Chief of the National Police, Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, also reviewed the readiness of several security equipment exhibited by the National Police in the 2022 Puri Agung Operations troops, at the Niti Mandala Yard, Renon, Denpasar, including drone and anti-drone equipment, police anti-terror troops, Samapta APC cars, escort vehicles, ambulances, and other supporting tools that will later be integrated with the National Defense Force's equipment in order to ensure that the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Badung, Bali, is held smoothly.