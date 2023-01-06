Nevertheless, according to the influential Islamic cleric, conducting a cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"If the President (Jokowi) sees that this (minister) is not good, it will definitely be replaced," Ma'ruf said when visiting At-Taqwa Great Mosque, Matraman, East Jakarta on Friday, January 6 2023.
According to him, a vice president does not have the authority to conduct a cabinet reshuffle. The Vice President is only authorized to provide advice to the Head of State. The president will decide whether or not to announce a cabinet reshuffle after gathering all information.
"Later all the information will be gathered, this minister is like this, this minister is like that. The decision will be in the hands of the President," he explained.
"Just wait. If the president wants it there will be a cabinet reshuffle," he stated.
