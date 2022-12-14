Papuan Separatists Kill 3 Motorcycle Taxi Drivers: Military

The slain civilians have been identified as La Usu (23), La Ati (40), and La Aman (39). They were all ojek drivers, according to Commander of the 172/PWY Military Resort Command, Brig. General J.O. Sembiring.
Sembiring denied allegations made by Nason Mirin, who led the armed Papuan group that killed the ojek drivers, that the victims were spies working for Indonesian security personnel.
"So, what Nason Mirin has accused that they work as spies for security personnel is absolutely untrue," he said in a statement here on Wednesday.
Usu, Ati, and Aman were ojek drivers who were attacked along with three colleagues while waiting for passengers in Mangabib village, Oksebang sub-district, on December 5, he said.
The three slain civilians were ojek drivers, he stressed adding, their three colleagues survived after they escaped the deadly shooting and were saved by local residents.
The victims were shot dead while waiting for passengers to earn money to feed their families, Sembiring said, adding that the armed Papuan group tried to make false claims by calling them spies.
A pistol that Mirin claimed was found with the slain ojek drivers was a part of his efforts to mislead the public, he added.
The pistol, he said, was one of the 11 firearms that went missing when an MI-17 helicopter belonging to the Indonesian Army crashed on June 28, 2019.
"The chopper that crashed in 2019 carried 11 firearms comprising 7 SS1 assault rifles, 3 pistols, and 1 Grenade Launcher Module (GLM)," he added.
ANTARA reported earlier that the MI-17 helicopter, bearing the registration number HA-5138, was carrying 12 passengers and crew members on board, who had earlier flown to Okbibab to deliver logistics to soldiers serving in the area.
The crew members aboard the helicopter comprised pilots CPN Captain Aris and CPN Lieutenant Bambang, co-pilot First Lieutenant CPN Ahwar, Head Sergeant Suriyatna, Sergeant Dita, Head Private Dwi Purnomo, and Private Aharul.
The passengers, who were members of Battalion 725/WRG, comprised Second Sergeant Ikrar Setya Nainggolan, Private Yanuarius Loe, Private Risno, Second Private Sujono Kaimuddin, and Second Private Tegar Hadi Sentana.