English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 160,424. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 160,424. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 809 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 20:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 809  new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,710,406.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,240 to 6,522,744.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 26 to 160,424.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Some 41,702 churches are the main focus of the 2022 Operation Candle. (Photo: medcom.id)

Police to Secure 41,702 Churches across Indonesia during 2022 Operation Candle

Property Sector Expected to Support Indonesia's Economy in 2023: Minister

Sandiaga Declares Readiness to Compete in 2024 Presidential Race

BACA JUGA
Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

Food Commodities' Supply for Christmas, New Year in Indonesia is Safe: Minister

English
food
Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

English
banking
Indonesia's Second Home Visa Policy Facilitates Global Investors: Ministry

Indonesia's Second Home Visa Policy Facilitates Global Investors: Ministry

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sandiaga Bantah Australia Keluarkan <i>Travel Warning</i> untuk Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga Bantah Australia Keluarkan Travel Warning untuk Indonesia

Liga 1: <i>Brace</i> Kenzo Nambu Bawa PSM Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

Liga 1: Brace Kenzo Nambu Bawa PSM Kembali ke Puncak Klasemen

809 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

809 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Menang dalam Mosi Kepercayaan Parlemen
Internasional

PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Menang dalam Mosi Kepercayaan Parlemen

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang
Pendidikan

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!