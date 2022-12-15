English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,335. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,335. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,785 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 December 2022 17:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,785  new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,706,053.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,779 to 6,512,294.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 160,335.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The value of Indonesia’s exports in November 2022 reached US$24.12 billion. (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

Indonesia's External Debt Down to $390.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Face Potential Global Recession in 2023 with Strong Economy: Minister

Indonesia to Face Potential Global Recession in 2023 with Strong Economy: Minister

English
economic growth
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

English
trade
DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

English
law enforcement
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Analisis Deschamps Soal Performa Impresif Messi di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Ini Analisis Deschamps Soal Performa Impresif Messi di Piala Dunia 2022

Perbedaan PTN dan PTS, Calon Mahasiswa Wajib Tahu!
Pendidikan

Perbedaan PTN dan PTS, Calon Mahasiswa Wajib Tahu!

Bank Dunia Prediksi Perekonomian Indonesia Bangkit pada 2022
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Prediksi Perekonomian Indonesia Bangkit pada 2022

Jokowi Singgung Kebijakan Bebas Deforestasi Uni Eropa yang Hambat Bisnis RI
Internasional

Jokowi Singgung Kebijakan Bebas Deforestasi Uni Eropa yang Hambat Bisnis RI

Kembali Pakai Nomor Urut 5, NasDem: Biaya Kampanye Lebih Efisien
Nasional

Kembali Pakai Nomor Urut 5, NasDem: Biaya Kampanye Lebih Efisien

Bentley Merapat Ke Eurokars, Jadi Saudara Rolls-Royce & Porsche
Otomotif

Bentley Merapat Ke Eurokars, Jadi Saudara Rolls-Royce & Porsche

Ras Muhamad Rilis Lagu tentang Sosok yang
Hiburan

Ras Muhamad Rilis Lagu tentang Sosok yang "Se-frekuensi", Berkolaborasi dengan DJ dari Belanda

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!