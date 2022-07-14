Jakarta: Home Affairs Ministry's National Border Management Agency (BNPP) mandates travelers to receive booster COVID-19 vaccines to pass through cross-border posts (PLBNs), BNPP's Secretary Restuarty Daud noted here Thursday.
"BNPP, as an institution that coordinates the entry or exit points for international travel through land through eight PLBNs, is ready to support the implementation of the policy that has been set," he remarked.
The BNPP will follow up on the latest requirements in the COVID-19 Handling Task Force's Circular Letter No. 22 of 2022 on Domestic Travel Condition during the COVID-19 pandemic at Indonesia's cross-border posts.
One of the latest conditions contained in the letter is that Indonesian overseas travelers aged 18 years and above are obligated to show proof of having taken the third dose vaccine as a condition for departure.
The latest regulation concerning booster vaccine as a condition for overseas travel will come into effect on Sunday.
Concerning the implementation, Daud noted that his agency will coordinate with the Health Ministry, through the Harbor Health Office (KKP), to ready several technical aspects related to testing, screening, and vaccination.
The stipulated adjustment period for implementation of the circular letter is 10 days since being set in July 8, 2022.
"Within that time period, dissemination and pre-conditioning will be conducted for adjustment for the implementation of the circular letter for overseas travelers," he explained.
Booster vaccine, as a condition to pass through the eight cross-border posts, also applies to foreign nationals, who enter Indonesia's territory.
Vaccination service for Indonesian citizens at entry points will be covered by the government, while foreign nationals must obtain the booster vaccine in the country of departure.
Booster vaccination requirement no longer applies for children under the age of 18 years as well as holders of work stay and diplomatic stay permits.
Moreover, it no longer applies to holders of Limited Stay Permit Card (KITAS) and Permanent Stay Permit Card (KITAP), post-COVID recovery overseas travelers, and overseas travelers with certain medical conditions.
In addition to mandating booster vaccine, screening continues to be conducted for all overseas travelers at entry points.
Meanwhile, PCR examination will be conducted if overseas travelers are detected to have COVID-19 symptoms and/or body temperature of above 37.5 degrees Celsius.
Cross-border posts that became Indonesia's entry and exit points comprise PLBN Aruk, PLBN Entikong, PLBN Badau, PLBN Wini, PLBN Motaain, PLBN Motamasin, PLBN Skouw, and PLBN Sota.