Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the ASEAN foreign ministers would discuss efforts to help Myanmar get them out of the crisis.
"ASEAN leaders met in Jakarta in 2021. They made efforts to help Myanmar get out of the political crisis, and agreed on 5 Points Consensus (5PC). 5PC is the main reference, and implementation of 5PC must remain the focus of ASEAN," she said at the opening of the meeting in Hotel Shangri-La Jakarta on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Retno gave an explanation of the efforts made by Indonesia for the past seven months.
"I will give a brief explanation of what Indonesia has been doing for nearly seven months. Indonesia has taken a very intensive and broad approach with all stakeholders. More than 110 engagements have been carried out so far," he said.
According to him, dialogue will pave the way to a political solution, only a political solution will lead to lasting peace. Meanwhile, Indonesia strongly condemns the use of violence in the conflict in Myanmar.
"We are still very concerned about the continuing and increasing violence in Myanmar. Indonesia strongly condemns the use of force and violence," he said.
Retno also urged all stakeholders to condemn acts of violence in Myanmar.
"We strongly urge all stakeholders to condemn violence because it is very important for building trust, and it is also very important for providing humanitarian assistance and for dialogue," he added.
Regarding humanitarian assistance, Retno said there were several steps forward for the AHA Center to be able to reach civilians who needed assistance, including in several areas.