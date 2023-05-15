English  
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri. Photo: Medcom.id
4 BTS Tower Workers Freed from KKB's Hostage

Siti Yona Hukmana • 15 May 2023 16:59
Jakarta: Four workers at the PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera (IBS) BTS Tower project who were victims of being taken hostage by the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in Okbab District, Gunung Bintang Regency, Papua Mountains Province, have been freed. They have been with the community.
 
"The victim has received health services at the Puskesmas," said Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri, in a written statement, Monday, May 15, 2023.
 
Mathius said the bleeding in the three victims had stopped. He hopes that he can immediately communicate with the District Head in Okbab village to ensure that there is no more violence or persecution perpetrated by the separatist group.

The general hopes that through the District Head he can establish communication with the perpetrators of the abuse of the three victims. Then, you can meet one of the employees who is a native Papuan who had avoided the incident.
 
"So that information will become material for the security forces to take steps to save the three victims, including the indigenous Papuan people who avoided the incident of violence," said Mathius.
 
Mathius explains the chronology of events. Previously there were four people held hostage by the KKB. As many as three people are immigrants who were stabbed and one other person is an indigenous Papuan and is in good condition.
 
"One managed to secure himself at the health center, the second was detained, the two were approached by community leaders and priests. Finally they were handed over to them and taken to the health center for treatment," explained the regional police chief.
 
Kapolda will coordinate with PT IBS to resolve the issue. Including the lawsuit that will be filed for the incident.
 
The four BTS tower workers were held hostage by KKB in Okbab District, Gunung Bintang Regency, Papua Mountains Province on Friday, May 12, 2023. KKB had asked for a ransom of Rp500 million. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

