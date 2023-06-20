English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Review Smelter Development at West Nusa Tenggara

Indriyani Astuti • 20 June 2023 15:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). The Head of State is scheduled to review the construction of a smelter in West Sumbawa.
 
Accompanied by Iriana Jokowi, RI 1 departed for NTB via Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta. The Head of State and his entourage took off using the Indonesian Presidential Plane 1 at around 06.30 WIB.
 
Upon arrival at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, Central Lombok, NTB, Jokowi and Iriana headed straight for West Sumbawa Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter. There, the President was scheduled to review the PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT) smelter construction project.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Accompanying the President of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.
 
Then, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Paspampres Commander Maj. Gen. Rafael Granada Baay, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Japanese Emperor Hironomya Naruhito and Empress Masako seing collection of orchid plants. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Emperor Naruhito Invited by Jokowi to See Orchids at the Bogor Botanical Gardens

President Jokowi and Japanese Emperor Naruhito Plant Gaharu Trees

Emperor Naruhito Wants to Know the Progress of Indonesia-Japan Relations

BACA JUGA
When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

English
jakarta
Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

English
indonesian citizens
Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

English
travel
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia
Olahraga

Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic
Internasional

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150
Otomotif

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik
Nasional

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1
Pendidikan

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia
Teknologi

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar
Properti

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!