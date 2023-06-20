Jokowi Review Smelter Development at West Nusa Tenggara

Accompanied by Iriana Jokowi, RI 1 departed for NTB via Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta. The Head of State and his entourage took off using the Indonesian Presidential Plane 1 at around 06.30 WIB.
Upon arrival at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, Central Lombok, NTB, Jokowi and Iriana headed straight for West Sumbawa Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma Helicopter. There, the President was scheduled to review the PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT) smelter construction project.
Accompanying the President of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif.
Then, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan, Paspampres Commander Maj. Gen. Rafael Granada Baay, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. (Kevin Schreiber)