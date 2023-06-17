Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Summoned Again by KPK June 19

"The investigative team will immediately send back an invitation to request information to be able to attend on Monday, June 19, 2023," said KPK enforcement spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Syahrul was summoned to investigate the investigation into alleged corruption at the Ministry of Agriculture. He could not fulfill the request for clarification because he had to attend the G20 Agriculture Minister Meeting in India.
The KPK hopes that Syahrul will fulfill the summons early next week. His statement is needed to confirm a number of data owned by investigators.
"Request for information is needed, so that we can immediately carry out an analysis to determine the next step at this stage of the investigation process," said Ali.
Separately, Syahrul explained the reasons for asking for the summons to be postponed until June 27, 2023. He was carrying out activities in other countries after completing the event in India.
"After that, there are also plans to visit China and South Korea in order to strengthen cooperation in agricultural modernization and facilitation of agricultural export markets," Syahrul said in a written statement.
The KPK straightened out the news that said it was targeting Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Information circulating even the investigation at the Ministry of Agriculture has political overtones.
These skewed accusations are considered commonplace at the KPK. Usually, the disseminator is an interested party in case handling.
The KPK emphasized that it has never targeted certain parties in handling cases. The investigation being investigated took place at the Ministry of Agriculture, not targeting Syahrul. (Kevin Schreiber)