President Joko Widodo with US President Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

Fajar Nugraha • 16 August 2023 18:33

Washington: United States President Joe Biden extend his message for Indonesia in celebrating 78 years of independence. Presiden Biden said his wishes to President Joko Widodo.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend the our heartfelt wishes to you and the people of Indonesia as you celebrate 78 years of independence,” said President Biden on his statement, stated from U.S. Embassy Jakarta-Press Office, Wednesday, 16 August 2023.

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia advances our shared democratic principles and the security and prosperity of our peoples,” Biden added. 

Biden said that, together, our countries are promoting a bright and resilient future in a free and open Indo-Pacific.  Both Indonesia and United States are working together to address global challenges like climate change and the protection of the environment. 

Also, Biden comment how the two countries are strengthening the people-to-people ties that form the basis of partnership.  The United States also commends Indonesia’s leadership during your ASEAN Chairmanship and supports the 2023 ASEAN theme, “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.”  

“I look forward to further deepening and expanding our cooperation and friendship in the year ahead.  Congratulations on this joyous Indonesian Independence Day,” stated Biden.


 
(FJR)

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

Government Officials Salaries Proposed to Increase by 8%, Pensioners Increase by 12%

