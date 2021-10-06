President Jokowi Presents Awards to 3 Military Personnel

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: During the 76th anniversary ceremony of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) presented awards to personnel of the TNI for their great service in advancing and developing the TNI."As an award for personnel of the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force who have gone above and beyond in the line of military duties with extraordinary ability, wisdom, and service for the success and development of the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force without neglecting their primary duties," Military Secretary to the President Air Vice-Marshal M. Tonny Harjono said, reciting a presidential decree on the awards, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.During the ceremony, the awards were conferred to three representatives of the awarded TNI personnel, including:- Infantry Colonel Anwar, Vice Commander of Special Forces Education and Training Center, was awarded with Bintang Kartika Eka Paksi (Army Meritorious Service Star) in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 95/TK.TH 2021;- Captain of Navy Engineer Corps Rohani Sapporo Noor, Detachment Vice Commander of Frogman Command Unit 6 of Fleet Command 1, was awarded with Bintang Jalasena Nararya (Navy Meritorious Service Star) as per Presidential Decree Number 19/TK/TH 2021;- Head Sergeant Wawan Agus Setiawan, Non-Commissioned Officer of Physical Security of Husein Sastranegara Airport Military Police Unit, was awarded with Bintang Swa Bhuwana Paksa Nararya (Air Force Meritorious Service Star) in accordance with Presidential Decree Number 15/TK/TH 2021.At the ceremony of the 76th TNI anniversary that adopted the theme of “Unite, Fight, and We Will Win”, the President acted as Ceremonial Inspector, while Infantry Colonel Tunjung Setiabudi acted as Ceremonial Commander and Brigadier General Novi Helmy Prasetya acted as Ceremonial Officer.The President began the ceremony by dedicating a moment of silence for heroes who have passed, followed by Second Lieutenant of Pilot Corps Gilang Bella Mukti who led the recital of Sapta Marga, seven principles of the TNI.After the ceremony, the Head of State, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, and Second Lady Wury Ma’ruf Amin were presented with an attraction of helicopters carrying a giant Red and White Flag and TNI fighter aircraft fly pass.The President also took time to greet TNI personnel representatives who attended the ceremony through video conference from different places, both at home and abroad.Among those whom the President greeted were TNI personnel who were deployed in Lebanon, in Ndana and Rote islands in East Nusa Tenggara province, at the KRI Multatuli-561 command ship in the seas of North Natuna, in Entikong border area in West Kalimantan province, and at Indrapura Field Hospital in Surabaya city.