Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

196 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 24 November 2021 11:46
Jakarta: Some 196 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 3 from 193.
 
"Th number was up by 3," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday morning.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
As of today, the emergency hospital has accommodated a total of 129,181 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
