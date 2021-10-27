Indonesian Military Commander Receives Australian Honour

Jakarta: Indonesia’s most senior military commander has been presented with one of Australia’s highest honours at a ceremony at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (Panglima TNI), Air Chief Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, has been appointed as an honorary officer of the Order of Australia (Military Division), in recognition of his outstanding resolve and exceptional commitment to the bilateral defence relationship.
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, Penny Williams, said the award recognises ACM Tjahjanto’s distinguished career, including his integral role in facilitating coordination and collaboration between Australia and Indonesia’s defence forces.
"This citation singles out ACM Tjahjanto’s work through distinguished service and dedication to strengthening the defence relationship between Australia and Indonesia, particularly in support of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ambassador Williams said.
"ACM Tjahjanto has helped to enhance joint operations cooperation, enable open strategic dialogue on issues of mutual interest and improve interoperability between our two defence forces," the Ambassador said.
It also recognises the support of a friend and partner during Australia’s time of need. Under ACM Tjahjanto’s leadership, 43 Indonesian Armed Forces engineers and National Disaster Mitigation Agency personnel deployed to Operation Bushfire Assist in February 2020, greatly assisting recovery operations and directly supporting the Australian community impacted by severe bushfires in New South Wales.
“ACM Tjahjanto has played a pivotal role in building trust and strengthening the professional bonds between soldiers, sailors and airmen and women in our defence forces,” Ambassador Williams said.
"As the Indonesia-Australia Defence Alumni Association (Ikahan) celebrates its 10th Anniversary, ACM Tjahjanto is an outstanding example to our respective militaries on the importance of investing in people-to-people links, especially among such close neighbours as Indonesia and Australia," she said.
An Order of Australia (AO) recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. Very few of these honours are awarded each year, and even fewer are awarded to foreign dignitaries.