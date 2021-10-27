English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
An Order of Australia (AO) recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. (Photo:twitter/@dubesaustralia)
An Order of Australia (AO) recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. (Photo:twitter/@dubesaustralia)

Indonesian Military Commander Receives Australian Honour

English Australia military defense
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 October 2021 15:39
Jakarta: Indonesia’s most senior military commander has been presented with one of Australia’s highest honours at a ceremony at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (Panglima TNI), Air Chief Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, has been appointed as an honorary officer of the Order of Australia (Military Division), in recognition of his outstanding resolve and exceptional commitment to the bilateral defence relationship.
 
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia, Penny Williams, said the award recognises ACM Tjahjanto’s distinguished career, including his integral role in facilitating coordination and collaboration between Australia and Indonesia’s defence forces.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This citation singles out ACM Tjahjanto’s work through distinguished service and dedication to strengthening the defence relationship between Australia and Indonesia, particularly in support of the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Ambassador Williams said.
 
"ACM Tjahjanto has helped to enhance joint operations cooperation, enable open strategic dialogue on issues of mutual interest and improve interoperability between our two defence forces," the Ambassador said.
 
It also recognises the support of a friend and partner during Australia’s time of need. Under ACM Tjahjanto’s leadership, 43 Indonesian Armed Forces engineers and National Disaster Mitigation Agency personnel deployed to Operation Bushfire Assist in February 2020, greatly assisting recovery operations and directly supporting the Australian community impacted by severe bushfires in New South Wales.
 
“ACM Tjahjanto has played a pivotal role in building trust and strengthening the professional bonds between soldiers, sailors and airmen and women in our defence forces,” Ambassador Williams said.
 
"As the Indonesia-Australia Defence Alumni Association (Ikahan) celebrates its 10th Anniversary, ACM Tjahjanto is an outstanding example to our respective militaries on the importance of investing in people-to-people links, especially among such close neighbours as Indonesia and Australia," she said.
 
An Order of Australia (AO) recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. Very few of these honours are awarded each year, and even fewer are awarded to foreign dignitaries.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

English
finance
Indonesia Discusses Cooperation in Information Technology with France

Indonesia Discusses Cooperation in Information Technology with France

English
technology
LPSK's Team Deployed to Kiwirok to Assist Violence-Impacted Health Workers

LPSK's Team Deployed to Kiwirok to Assist Violence-Impacted Health Workers

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI Borong SBN Rp142,74 Triliun Sejak Awal Tahun
Ekonomi

BI Borong SBN Rp142,74 Triliun Sejak Awal Tahun

Covid-19 Mengganas di 105 Daerah, Termasuk Jakarta Timur dan Depok
Nasional

Covid-19 Mengganas di 105 Daerah, Termasuk Jakarta Timur dan Depok

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021
Pendidikan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021

Jokowi Sampaikan Keprihatinan Terkait Persaingan Kawasan di KTT ASEAN-Australia
Internasional

Jokowi Sampaikan Keprihatinan Terkait Persaingan Kawasan di KTT ASEAN-Australia

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan
Otomotif

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom
Teknologi

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom

Musisi Senior Oddie Agam Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Musisi Senior Oddie Agam Meninggal Dunia

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!