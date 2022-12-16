Police to Deploy 166 Thousand Personnel to Secure Christmas, New Year Holidays

"166 thousand people will be deployed to carry out activities to secure (the celebrations)," Listyo said at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta On Friday, December 16, 2022.
"(It is) called Operation Candle," said Listyo.
According to the National Police Chief, Operation Candle will be held from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023. The operation will be carried out at churches, tourist attractions and public spaces.
Based on data from the Ministry of Transportation, as many as 44 million people will travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Therefore, the National Police must prepare security properly.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"And of course we urge the entire tourism sector to prepare everything so that people can carry out their year-end holidays safely and comfortably," said the former Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit.
During Christmas and New Year holodays, the authorities will build posts in many areas. If if there is a traffic jam, it can be anticipated quickly.
"Then, if there is a shortage of fuel, officers from Pertamina can distribute it quickly. We are also coordinating to ensure that BMKG, Basarnas, BNPB are all ready," said Listyo.