English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
As many as 44 million people will travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Photo: medcom.id)
As many as 44 million people will travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays. (Photo: medcom.id)

Police to Deploy 166 Thousand Personnel to Secure Christmas, New Year Holidays

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 16 December 2022 15:11
Jakarta: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has said that the law enforcement agency is committed to securing the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year holidays
 
"166 thousand people will be deployed to carry out activities to secure (the celebrations)," Listyo said at the National Police Headquarters in South Jakarta On Friday, December 16, 2022. 
 
"(It is) called Operation Candle," said Listyo.
 
According to the National Police Chief, Operation Candle will be held from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023. The operation will be carried out at churches, tourist attractions and public spaces. 
 
Based on data from the Ministry of Transportation,  as many as 44 million people will travel during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Therefore, the National Police must prepare security properly.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"And of course we urge the entire tourism sector to prepare everything so that people can carry out their year-end holidays safely and comfortably," said the former Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit.
 
During Christmas and New Year holodays, the authorities will build posts in many areas. If if there is a traffic jam, it can be anticipated quickly.
 
"Then, if there is a shortage of fuel, officers from Pertamina can distribute it quickly. We are also coordinating to ensure that BMKG, Basarnas, BNPB are all ready," said Listyo.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Cooperation can encourage better law enforcement in the ASEAN region. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

Astanaanyar Suicide Bomber Likely Did Not Work Alone: Counterterrorism Agency

Astanaanyar Police Station Attacker is JAD Member: Police Chief

BACA JUGA
@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

@America Celebrates 12 Years of Operations

English
culture
Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

Indonesian, Malaysian Police Committed to Strengthening Cooperation

English
police
Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

Australia, New Zealand Condemn Executions of Protestors in Iran

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
IHSG Berbalik Perkasa, Ditutup pada Level 6812
Ekonomi

IHSG Berbalik Perkasa, Ditutup pada Level 6812

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5
Otomotif

Indonesia Belum Siap Menerima Seres SF5

Tanah Longsor Kubur Perkemahan di Malaysia, 16 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tanah Longsor Kubur Perkemahan di Malaysia, 16 Orang Tewas

Top 5 Negara di Eropa Jadi Tujuan Favorit untuk <i>Study Abroad</i>
Pendidikan

Top 5 Negara di Eropa Jadi Tujuan Favorit untuk Study Abroad

NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks
Olahraga

NBA: Triple Double Morant Bawa Grizzlies Bekuk Bucks

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word
Teknologi

Cara Menghapus Satu Halaman di Word

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4
Hiburan

Abimana Ledek Kristo Immanuel Minta Pulang saat Hari Pertama Syuting The Big 4

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini
Nasional

Waspada! Jaksel dan Jaktim Berpotensi Diguyur Hujan Hari Ini

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!