Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (Photo:Metro TV)
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (Photo:Metro TV)

Ganjar Implements Measures to Control Inflation in Central Java

Lukman Diah Sari • 03 August 2022 16:13
Semarang: On order to control inflation, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo has implemented a wide range of measures, including optimizing the performance of the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) and intense communication with Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
"Colleagues in the inflation control team, TPID, have been asked to be on guard. We and Bank Indonesia always communicate continuously and then we really look at the indicators that reduce inflation," said Ganjar at the Central Java Governor's Office, Semarang City, Central Java on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
 
He also urged Regional Owned Enterprises (BUMD) in Central Java to help control food commodity prices, especially red chili peppers and shallots.
 
In addition, the Central Java Provincial Government is also trying to control garlic prices to suppress inflation. 
 
"Therefore, we will come to Tegal on Friday. We are also working with BI. There we will encourage an increase in garlic production because this commodity is price-sensitive," said Ganjar.
 
To accommodate all these efforts, his party has an application that can provide data on commodity price information. The application also provides commodity supply data.
 
"So we don't only calculate the price downstream, we also calculate the supply. We quickly communicate to the local governments, left and right, or producers, so that we can be fast," said Ganjar.
 
"The President once gave an order to us so that the regions do not hesitate to intervene," explained Ganjar.

(WAH)
Peringatan!