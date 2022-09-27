English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 158,057. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 158,057. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,976 New COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 September 2022 17:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,425,849.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,070 to 6,248,619.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 158,057.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Warga bermasker beraktivitas di Jakarta. Foto: MI/Ramdani.

Jangan Lengah, 740 Kasus Covid-19 Masih Terdeteksi di Jakarta Hari Ini

Kabar Baik! 171,1 Juta Orang Divaksinasi Dosis Kedua per 27 September

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia Renew Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement

Bank Indonesia, Bank Negara Malaysia Renew Local Currency Bilateral Swap Agreement

English
bank indonesia
Indonesia Urged to Not Hurry in Deciding COVID-19 Endemic Phase

Indonesia Urged to Not Hurry in Deciding COVID-19 Endemic Phase

English
covid-19
Indonesian VP Attends Shinzo Abe's Funeral

Indonesian VP Attends Shinzo Abe's Funeral

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gegara Krisis Global, Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Asia Timur Dipangkas
Ekonomi

Gegara Krisis Global, Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Asia Timur Dipangkas

<i>Sat-set</i>, Pengganti Lili Pintauli Dipilih Besok
Nasional

Sat-set, Pengganti Lili Pintauli Dipilih Besok

4 Fakta Menarik Jelang Portugal vs Spanyol
Olahraga

4 Fakta Menarik Jelang Portugal vs Spanyol

Seleksi Masuk PTN 2023 Pakai Aturan Baru, Ini yang Kamu Harus Siapkan!
Pendidikan

Seleksi Masuk PTN 2023 Pakai Aturan Baru, Ini yang Kamu Harus Siapkan!

Ingat, ETLE Mobile Di Surabaya Berlaku Oktober
Otomotif

Ingat, ETLE Mobile Di Surabaya Berlaku Oktober

Miris! Korban Tewas Demo Mahsa Amini di Iran Melonjak Hingga 75 Orang
Internasional

Miris! Korban Tewas Demo Mahsa Amini di Iran Melonjak Hingga 75 Orang

Kutukan Runner-Up Patah, SES Alfaink Juara FFML Season VI Divisi 1
Teknologi

Kutukan Runner-Up Patah, SES Alfaink Juara FFML Season VI Divisi 1

Moeldoko Jajal Dunia Akting, Muncul di Film Komedi
Hiburan

Moeldoko Jajal Dunia Akting, Muncul di Film Komedi

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!