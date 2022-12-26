English  
The traffic movement was also smooth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Security Situation during Christmas Good: Indonesian Police

Antara • 26 December 2022 18:25
Jakarta: The security situation during the 2022 Christmas celebration was good, so religious and holiday activities ran safely and smoothly, according to the National Police chief's assistant for operations, Inspector General Agung Setya Imam Effendi.
 
"Alhamdulillah (thank God), the security for Christmas ran well. Worship activities at 41,702 churches were secured by 100,218 (officers of the) Preventive Task Force that were deployed at 1,868 security posts of the National Police (Polri)," Effendi informed here on Monday.
 
In addition, the traffic movement was smooth even though there was an increase in traffic in a number of areas, especially West Java province, he said.

According to data from the 2022 Lilin Operation Post, there was an increase of 17.6 percent on average in the number of vehicles leaving Jakarta for regions in West Java and Merak. Meanwhile, the inflow to Jakarta also increased by around 6 percent.
 
"Traffic flow ran smoothly even though there was an increase in the outflow from Jakarta to Cirebon, Bandung, Ciawi, and Merak," Effendi said.
 
During the Christmas holiday period, 459 traffic accidents were recorded across Indonesia. East Java was the province that recorded the most number of traffic accidents at 269.
 
Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 New Year holiday, Effendi appealed to the community to remain alert against rainfall of high intensity at the end of the year.
 
People planning to travel by land, air, and sea transportation have been asked to follow the directions issued by transportation authorities.
 
Those who are staying at home or traveling must remain alert against the potential for disasters amid high-intensity rainfall, he said.
 
"With increasing rainfall throughout Java Island and outside Java Island, people using land, sea, and air transportation should follow directions from transportation authorities. Likewise, (those who are carrying out) activities at tourist attractions should always be alert to various disasters and accidents," he added.

 
(WAH)

