Anies Baswedan has declared his readiness to become a presidential candidate. Photo: MI
Anies Declare Ready to Become Presidential Candidate

Fajar Nugraha • 16 September 2022 14:37
Jakarta: DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has declared his readiness to become a presidential candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election. Anies will not refuse if there is an offer from a political party to nominate him in the five-yearly democratic party.
 
"I am ready to run for president if a party nominates me," Anies said, quoted by Reuters in Singapore, quoted on Friday, September 16, 2022.
 
Anies said he was grateful that he did not join a political party. That way he will have more freedom to build communication with any political party.

On the other hand, Anies claims that a number of surveys have given him a 'stage' to contest the 2024 presidential election. In fact, Anies said the survey gave a lot of credibility.
 
"These unsolicited surveys happened even before I was campaigning, I think they gave me more credibility," he insisted.
 
Anies admits that he received a lot of criticism at the beginning of his position as DKI governor seat. However, his leadership has been enjoyed by the citizens of Jakarta. In fact, his policies have so far brought people together from various divisive issues.
 
"People used to assume about me and what I stand for and what I will do in the office. Now, I have served for five years, so this is me based on reality and track record," said Anies.
 
(FJR)

