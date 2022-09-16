Anies Declare Ready to Become Presidential Candidate

"I am ready to run for president if a party nominates me," Anies said, quoted by Reuters in Singapore, quoted on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Anies said he was grateful that he did not join a political party. That way he will have more freedom to build communication with any political party.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
On the other hand, Anies claims that a number of surveys have given him a 'stage' to contest the 2024 presidential election. In fact, Anies said the survey gave a lot of credibility.
"These unsolicited surveys happened even before I was campaigning, I think they gave me more credibility," he insisted.
Anies admits that he received a lot of criticism at the beginning of his position as DKI governor seat. However, his leadership has been enjoyed by the citizens of Jakarta. In fact, his policies have so far brought people together from various divisive issues.
"People used to assume about me and what I stand for and what I will do in the office. Now, I have served for five years, so this is me based on reality and track record," said Anies.