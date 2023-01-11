English  
There are still many families of victims of gross human rights violations who live under pressure. (Photo: medcom.id)
There are still many families of victims of gross human rights violations who live under pressure. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Committed to Supporting Victims of Gross Human Rights Violations in Indonesia: Minister

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 12:54
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to meet with a number of ministers. They will discuss reports and recommendations from the Team for Non-Judicial Settlements of Serious Human Rights Violations (PPHAM).
 
"In the near future, the President will invite relevant ministers to be given assignments based on the reports and recommendations of the PPHAM Team," said Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
 
Some of these ministers include Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimoeljoko, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
 
One of the main tasks, Mahfud explained, is restoring the rights of all families of victims of gross human rights violations. 
 
According to the Minister, there are still many families of victims of gross human rights violations who live under pressure and face discrimination.

"There are some people who are still facing discrimination in their daily lives. There are also those who are still undergoing physical rehabilitation. They are still suffering and the government must help," said Mahfud.
 
(WAH)

