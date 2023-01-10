Lukas Enembe Flown to Jakarta

"KPK has arrested Lukas Enembe in Jayapura," aid KPK deputy chairman Nurul Ghufron in a written statement on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
"He is currently in the process of being brought to Jakarta," said the KPK deputy chairman.
Nevertheless, Ghufron refused to provide more detailed information. The KPK official promised to disclose more information in the near future.
Previously, the Papua Governor's attorney, Michael Himan, warned the KPK that his Enembe's arrest would be responded negatively by his supporters in Papua. However, The Anti-Corruption Agency reminded Luke's attorney that people should interfere with the pursuit of justice.
"Because if we talk about corruption, there are not only for example bribes or extortions, but there are other acts of corruption, one of which is obstruction of justice," KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri saud at the KPK bBilding, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Monday, January 9 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Ali, obstruction of justice is a violation that can be legally processed by the KPK. Obstructing investigators' efforts to process the Papua Governor is also part of a corrupt act.