English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: medcom.id/arbida nila hastika)
Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: medcom.id/arbida nila hastika)

Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

Antara • 02 December 2022 21:08
Jakarta: The candidate for the post of commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), Admiral Yudo Margono, outlined his vision of shaping TNI as a patriotic institution during his fit and proper test on Friday.
 
He said that he will continue to develop the TNI to make the Indonesian people and nation respected in the world.
 
“(I will focus on) Making TNI a patriot of the Republic of Indonesia, which means TNI soldiers in the three dimensions, who are professional, modern, and resilient for the integrity of Indonesia," Margono said during his fit and proper test at the Parliament Complex here .

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To realize his vision, he said he will focus on strengthening the tri-matra (three dimensions) of TNI.
 
The tri-matra vision envisages TNI as the main defense component of the nation, he explained. The three dimensions are the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, who are solid, strong, and loyal to the republic.
 
To shape TNI into a national defense that can face all threats, he said he expects that professional TNI soldiers will be equipped with modern defense systems.
 
According to him, to realize the vision of "TNI as the patriot of the Republic of Indonesia,” he will carry out four priority programs, the first of which will be accelerating the development of TNI's human resources.
 
"The development of TNI human resources in each assignment is based on professionalism and a tough spirit. Human resources have always been my first priority because they are the basic capital in TNI development," he said.
 
The second program will be increasing the operational readiness of personnel and the main defense system, while the third priority program will be to strengthen the TNI Defense Area Joint Command concept, he informed.
 
"Fourth, strengthen the bureaucratic reforms and TNI culture to support its duties and responsibilities to uphold the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia," he added.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This fit and proper test was chaired by Chairman of the Commission I of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Meutya Hafid. (Photo: medcom.id)

TNI Chief Candidate Undergoes Fit and Proper Test

US Defense Secretary to Visit Indonesia

Indonesia, WHO Sign MoU on Multilateral Training Center

BACA JUGA
Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

English
investment
Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
food
UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus
Nasional

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik
Olahraga

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?
Internasional

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3
Otomotif

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!