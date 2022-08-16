Indonesia Has Lower Inflation Rate Than Other Countries: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesia's State Budget has recorded a surplus of Rp106 trillion, President Joko Widodo(Jokowi) has said.
Therefore, the Indonesian Government is able to provide subsidies for fuel, LPG, and electricity so that the prices of those commodities in the community does not soar.
"In addition, the economy managed to grow positively at 5.44 percent in the second quarter of 2022," said Jokowi at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
"The trade balance also recorded a surplus for 27 consecutive months, and in the first semester of 2022 the trade surplus was around Rp364 trillion," said Jokowi.
Furthermore, annual inflation rate was also successfully controlled in the range of 4.9 percent.
This figure is far below ASEAN region's average inflation rate which is around 7 percent.
It is also lower than inflation rate in the developed world which is around 9 percent.
"We should be grateful for this achievement. Indonesia's economic fundamentals remain very good in the midst of a turbulent global economy. On the one hand, we must remain vigilant and remain cautious. But on the other hand, we must continue with the nation's big agendas to achieve Advanced Indonesia," he stated.
"If we are able to manage the pandemic well, it means that we will also be able to manage other big agendas well," said Jokowi.