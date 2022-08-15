Jakarta: The Special Team of the National Police is scheduled to question Putri Candrawathi, the wife of the former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo.
Investigators will dig up information related to the deaths of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
"It is on the agenda," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Monday, August 15, 2022.
However, Dedi could not confirm the exact time because he was still waiting for the detailed information from the Special Team.
"We will inform you about the time later," said the National Police official.
The law enforcement agency has named four suspects in the murder case of Brigadier J.
The four of them are Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, Second Agent Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, and Kuat alias KM who is a household assistant and driver for Putri Candrawathi.
The four suspects have been charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder, Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.