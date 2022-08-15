English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo. (Photo: medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez)
Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo. (Photo: medcom.id/Fachri Audhia Hafiez)

National Police's Special Team to Probe Ferdy Sambo's Wife

Siti Yona Hukmana • 15 August 2022 12:59
Jakarta: The Special Team of the National Police is scheduled to question Putri Candrawathi, the wife of the former Head of the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo. 
 
Investigators will dig up information related to the deaths of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat alias Brigadier J.
 
"It is on the agenda," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Monday, August 15, 2022.
 
However, Dedi could not confirm the exact time because he was still waiting for the detailed information from the Special Team.
 
"We will inform you about the time later," said the National Police official.
 
The law enforcement agency has named four suspects in the murder case of Brigadier J. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The four of them are Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, Second Agent Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, Brigadier Ricky Rizal, and Kuat alias KM who is a household assistant and driver for Putri Candrawathi. 
 
The four suspects have been charged under Article 340 of the Criminal Code on Premeditated Murder, Article 338 of the Criminal Code on Murder, in conjunction with Articles 55 and 56 of the Criminal Code.
 
The suspects may face death sentence or life imprisonment or up to 20 years in prison.
 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
DPR Inspects Development of Border Area in West Kalimantan

DPR Inspects Development of Border Area in West Kalimantan

English
DPR RI
Indonesia Committed to Supporting Digital Diplomacy in Pacific Region

Indonesia Committed to Supporting Digital Diplomacy in Pacific Region

English
ministry of foreign affairs
BGS-I Expected to Strengthen Indonesia's Research, Health Innovations

BGS-I Expected to Strengthen Indonesia's Research, Health Innovations

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RI Perlu Waspadai Ketegangan Geopolitik Tiongkok-Taiwan
Ekonomi

RI Perlu Waspadai Ketegangan Geopolitik Tiongkok-Taiwan

Menlu AS Kecam Iran atas Hasutan Kekerasan terhadap Salman Rushdie
Internasional

Menlu AS Kecam Iran atas Hasutan Kekerasan terhadap Salman Rushdie

Kali Ciliwung Meluap, Kebon Pala Banjir 1 Meter
Nasional

Kali Ciliwung Meluap, Kebon Pala Banjir 1 Meter

Hasil Playoff IBL: Dewa United Menang dari Prawira Bandung, Satria Muda ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Hasil Playoff IBL: Dewa United Menang dari Prawira Bandung, Satria Muda ke Semifinal

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan
Teknologi

Pemain PUBG Versi PC Tumbuh Pesat Sejak Digratiskan

Butuh APAR di Mobil, Ini Cara Memilihnya
Otomotif

Butuh APAR di Mobil, Ini Cara Memilihnya

Kembali Manggung dengan SID, Ini Kata-kata Pertama Jerinx
Hiburan

Kembali Manggung dengan SID, Ini Kata-kata Pertama Jerinx

Siswa, Ini 3 Manfaat Ikut Ekstrakurikuler Pramuka di Sekolah
Pendidikan

Siswa, Ini 3 Manfaat Ikut Ekstrakurikuler Pramuka di Sekolah

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!