Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. (Photo: medcom.id)
Gerindra Cadres Urged to Be Loyal

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Whisnu Mardiansyah • 04 January 2023 12:53
Jakarta: Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has issued instructions to all cadres regarding the 2024 Elections
 
According to the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, all Gerindra Party cadres must be loyal.
 
"Without loyalty, all the positive traits of a cadre will be meaningless. They have no value at all," said Dasco in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 4, 2024.
 
During a national leadership meeting last year, the party has officially named Gerindra Party General Chairman Prabowo Subianto as its presidential candidate. Therefore, all cadres must support this decision.
 
"The Gerindra Party has decided to nominate Mr. Prabowo Subianto as a  presidential candidate. The decision was an unanimous decision made by all party officials from all levels," he said.
 
For this reason, he said, Gerindra Party cadres must support the Defense Minister's presidential bid. All cadres, he stated, should not prioritize personal ambitions.

(WAH)

