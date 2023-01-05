English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The hospital could offer benefits to Riau's residents. (Photo: medcom.id)
The hospital could offer benefits to Riau's residents. (Photo: medcom.id)

Necessary to Build Heart and Cancer Hospital in Riau: President Jokowi

Antara • 05 January 2023 19:00
Pekanbaru: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accentuated the need to build a heart and cancer hospital in Riau Province in a bid to reduce the number of Riau residents seeking medical treatment abroad.
 
"I just discussed the need for a heart and cancer hospital with the governor of Riau. The land is reserved by the Riau Provincial Government while construction of the building will be funded by the Central Government," he stated during his first working visit in 2023 here on Wednesday.
 
The president noted that the hospital could offer benefits to Riau's residents and reduce the number of residents seeking treatment abroad.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will soon prepare the medical devices in 2023. It means we want to reduce as many as possible (the number of) Riau residents, who seek treatment abroad," he remarked.
 
Earlier, member of Commission V of the Riau Regional People's Representatives Council (DPRD) Ade Hartati Rahmat encouraged the Arifin Achmad Regional Public Hospital (RSUD AA) to become a center for the treatment of heart disease and cancer in Riau Province and Sumatra area as well as become a teaching hospital.
 
In this case, her side held a working meeting with RSUD AA and urged the hospital's management to prepare a grand plan for infrastructure and medical equipment needs.
 
"Thus, RSUD AA, as the only government-owned referral hospital in Riau Province, must be fully supported to become a type A hospital, of course, with the readiness of excellent infrastructure and facilities," she remarked.
 
Currently, RSUD AA only has 518 beds, with an inpatient ratio of 142 thousand people per year. This condition is deemed still far from adequate.
 
"Automatically, the consequence of adding beds is the addition of medical devices and health workers. Thus, the services still need to be improved, among others, by proposing additional medical personnel," she stated.
 
Rahmat noted that the Riau provincial government had sent a letter to the central government for increasing the number of medical personnel and other facilities, such as intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and operating rooms.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Infrastructure Development Must Support Environmental Sustainability: Jokowi

Jokowi to Visit Bunda Sri Mersing Market in Dumai

President Jokowi Reviews Trade at Pekanbaru Market after PPKM Lifted

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Encourages ASEAN to Be Anchor of Global Economic Stability

Indonesia Encourages ASEAN to Be Anchor of Global Economic Stability

English
ASEAN
Over 174.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Logs 535 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 535 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Korsel Konfirmasi Drone Korut Terbang Dekat Kantor Kepresidenan
Internasional

Korsel Konfirmasi Drone Korut Terbang Dekat Kantor Kepresidenan

Peserta Kartu Prakerja di 2023 Terima Rp4,2 Juta
Ekonomi

Peserta Kartu Prakerja di 2023 Terima Rp4,2 Juta

Biodata Lengkap Jeremy Renner, Pemain Avengers dengan Banyak Penghargaan
Hiburan

Biodata Lengkap Jeremy Renner, Pemain Avengers dengan Banyak Penghargaan

Kabar Duka, Sipon Istri Wiji Thukul Meninggal Dunia
Nasional

Kabar Duka, Sipon Istri Wiji Thukul Meninggal Dunia

Jelang Piala Dunia U-20, Stadion GBT Surabaya tidak Boleh Digunakan
Olahraga

Jelang Piala Dunia U-20, Stadion GBT Surabaya tidak Boleh Digunakan

Unboxing dan Hands-On realme 10 Pro+, Segera ke Indonesia
Teknologi

Unboxing dan Hands-On realme 10 Pro+, Segera ke Indonesia

Biar Gak Gagal, Polisi Siapkan Buku Panduan Ujian SIM
Otomotif

Biar Gak Gagal, Polisi Siapkan Buku Panduan Ujian SIM

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!