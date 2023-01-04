Indonesian Navy Deploys Ship to Facilitate Logistics Distribution to Karimunjawa

Governor Ganjar Pranowo stated that Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali responded to his request to assist Karimunjawa Islands by deploying the KRI Makassar-590 Navy ship.
"We have been assisted by the Navy chief of staff, and the ship sailed from Surabaya to Semarang. Praise be to God, the ship arrived here last night. If (state oil company) Pertamina could complete their truck loading today, we can set the ship off right away," Pranowo stated during his visit to KRI Makassar-590 moored at Tanjung Emas Port here, Wednesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
After arriving at Tanjung Emas Port, the governor was accompanied by KRI Makassar-590 Ship Commander Major Hadi Subandi to enter the ship and observe the deck where logistics and fuel supplies for Karimunjawa Islands would be placed.
Assistance from the Navy would restore the distribution line to Karimunjawa Islands cut off due to bad weather and high waves that prevented Pertamina to deploy a special fuel tanker to the island, he stated.
"The Navy confirmed that they have a ship that could assist (the distribution) and perform loading in extraordinary conditions," Pranowo remarked.
The governor disclosed supplies that would be carried by KRI Makassar-590 to Karimunjawa Islands comprised 30 kilolitres of RON 90 fuel, 65 kilolitres of CN 48 diesel fuel, and five kilolitres of CN 51 diesel fuel from Pertamina, as well as seven electric generator units from state electricity company PT PLN.
"Moreover, we have seven tons of rice from the Central Java authority and 400 basic food packages from BPBD (Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency)," he remarked.
KRI Makassar-590, measuring 122 metres in length, 22 metres wide, and 35 metres in height, can accommodate up to 618 personnel and ship crews, 22 combat vehicles, 15 trucks, and three helicopters complete with a helipad.