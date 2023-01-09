Jokowi Welcomes Anwar Ibrahim at Bogor Palace

Accompanied by the national anthems of the two countries, President Jokowi directly welcomed the Malaysian leader when he arrived at the Bogor Presidential Palace this morning.
The two state leaders are then scheduled to plant trees at the Bogor Presidential Palace.
After that, the two leader will hold bilateral meeting and witness the submission of a letter of interest from Malaysia to be involved in the development of Nusantara.
Nusantara is Indonesia's new capital city that is located in East Kalimantan.
This visit is the Malaysian leader's first state visit after he officially took office as prime minister in November 2022.