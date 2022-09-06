English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The protesters came from various groups (Photo:Medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)
The protesters came from various groups (Photo:Medcom.id/anggi tondi martaon)

Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 September 2022 12:58
Jakarta: Workers held a rally in front of the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta today to protest the increase in subsidized-fuel prices. 
 
According to Medcom.id, the workers initially gathered in front of the TVRI Building near the Parliament Complex. They then walked together towards the main gate of the House of Representatives (DPR) Building.
 
The protesters came from various groups, including a number of workers' unions.  Members of the Labor Party also participated in the rally in front of the Parliament Complex.
 
"Reject the increase in fuel prices," one protester stated.
 
A number of police personnel were deployed in front of the Parliament Complex. They were deployed to monitor the demonstration.
 
In addition, the traffic flow in front of the main gate of the Parliament Complex were closed. Vehicles were diverted to the busway in front of the Parliament Complex.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This Technology can monitor mining activities by using cameras connected to artificial intelligence. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jokowi Lauds PTFI's Mining Technology Being Operated by Locals

Workers to Stage Protest against Fuel Price Hike in Surabaya

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Rises to 69

English
covid-19 patients
WFP Assistance in Somalia Reaches Unprecedented Levels

WFP Assistance in Somalia Reaches Unprecedented Levels

English
food
Bali Hotels Nearly 100% Ready for G20 Events: Tourism Minister

Bali Hotels Nearly 100% Ready for G20 Events: Tourism Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut Tekankan Pentingnya Ekonomi Digital untuk Wujudkan RI Jadi Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Luhut Tekankan Pentingnya Ekonomi Digital untuk Wujudkan RI Jadi Negara Maju

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Seorang Tersangka Penikaman Kanada Ditemukan Tewas, 1 Masih Buron
Internasional

Seorang Tersangka Penikaman Kanada Ditemukan Tewas, 1 Masih Buron

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

Putri Candrawathi Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Puslabfor Sentul
Nasional

Putri Candrawathi Diperiksa Pakai Pendeteksi Kebohongan di Puslabfor Sentul

Anak Duta Sheila On 7 jadi Atlet Badminton, akan Tanding di Kejuaraan Internasional
Hiburan

Anak Duta Sheila On 7 jadi Atlet Badminton, akan Tanding di Kejuaraan Internasional

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: PSG Jamu Juventus

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!