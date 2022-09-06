Workers Gather at DPR Building to Protest against Fuel Price Hike

Jakarta: Workers held a rally in front of the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta today to protest the increase in subsidized-fuel prices.
According to Medcom.id, the workers initially gathered in front of the TVRI Building near the Parliament Complex. They then walked together towards the main gate of the House of Representatives (DPR) Building.
The protesters came from various groups, including a number of workers' unions. Members of the Labor Party also participated in the rally in front of the Parliament Complex.
"Reject the increase in fuel prices," one protester stated.
A number of police personnel were deployed in front of the Parliament Complex. They were deployed to monitor the demonstration.
In addition, the traffic flow in front of the main gate of the Parliament Complex were closed. Vehicles were diverted to the busway in front of the Parliament Complex.