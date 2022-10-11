English  
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 13 Patients

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 11 October 2022 14:57
Jakarta: Some 13 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 2 this morning
 
"There are 4 males and 9 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of Delta wave in Indonesia, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)

