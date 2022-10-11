English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 158,235. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 158,235. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2022 19:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,448,220.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,540 to 6,273,593.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 16 to 158,235.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

Make Most of Digital Space to Improve Democracy in Indonesia: Minister

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

English
disaster
Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih
Internasional

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik
Olahraga

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon
Otomotif

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika
Hiburan

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!